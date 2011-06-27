Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,240
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque555 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 3200 rpm
Turning circle53.8 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
SV Convenience Package w/King Cab Seat Deleteyes
Chrome Packageyes
SV Convenience Packageyes
SV Utility Packageyes
Texas TITAN Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
King Cab Rear Seat Deleteyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.4 in.
Rear leg room24.8 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
6.5 Foot Drop-In Bed Lineryes
Gooseneck Ballyes
Rear Bumper Stepyes
Titan Box Bed Liner w/Built-In Storageyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Angle of departure21.6 degrees
Length230.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity12510 lbs.
Curb weight7015 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Angle of approach17.5 degrees
Height77.7 in.
Maximum payload2120 lbs.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Gun Metallic
  • Cayenne Red
  • Glacier White
  • Java Metallic
  • Magnetic Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
LT245/75R17 tiresyes
painted steel wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
