Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD Diesel Consumer Reviews

John , 01/15/2019 Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

I really like the truck. I wanted a half ton truck that could pull a heavy load. I reviewed Ram 1500 diesel, Ford F-150 diesel, Colorado diesel, Canyon diesel and Gmc 1500 and Chevrolet 1500 5.3 gas and 6.2 gas. i also wanted a truck that had all the amenities, and one that was easy to get in and out of. l looked at all the above truck towing capabilities, and this truck was the best, at approximately 12,300 #'s. it has all the options on it, platinum reserve, 4x4, rear step, cargo boxes inside the bed, utility track system in bed, halogen driving lights up front, and it also has the factory DVD players in back of headrest of driver and passenger seats. the truck has a 3.91 rear end and I was concerned about the mileage, when not towing. I do not drive fast, about 62MPH. At that rate of speed on a straight away I am getting between 21.4 and 24 mpg. when I pushed the truck to 70mph, my mileage dropped to 19.2 to 21.4. I am adding a K&N 100,000 mile air filter that will not void the factory warranty and I am adding a Undercover Flex Trifold tonneau cover to the truck. very pleased with the truck, has great storage in bed, comes with gooseneck ball and safety chain connectors. it also has great storage inside the cab, and under the rear seats with fold out racks for additional storage and lockable under seat rear storage. Birdseye navigation system, front and rear and side. The only thing I think Nissan could make an improvement on the placement of seat belts, They are a little hard to get too. other than that the truck is perfect.