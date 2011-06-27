Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD Diesel Consumer Reviews
John's 2018 Titan Platinum Reserve 4x4 Turbo-diese
I really like the truck. I wanted a half ton truck that could pull a heavy load. I reviewed Ram 1500 diesel, Ford F-150 diesel, Colorado diesel, Canyon diesel and Gmc 1500 and Chevrolet 1500 5.3 gas and 6.2 gas. i also wanted a truck that had all the amenities, and one that was easy to get in and out of. l looked at all the above truck towing capabilities, and this truck was the best, at approximately 12,300 #'s. it has all the options on it, platinum reserve, 4x4, rear step, cargo boxes inside the bed, utility track system in bed, halogen driving lights up front, and it also has the factory DVD players in back of headrest of driver and passenger seats. the truck has a 3.91 rear end and I was concerned about the mileage, when not towing. I do not drive fast, about 62MPH. At that rate of speed on a straight away I am getting between 21.4 and 24 mpg. when I pushed the truck to 70mph, my mileage dropped to 19.2 to 21.4. I am adding a K&N 100,000 mile air filter that will not void the factory warranty and I am adding a Undercover Flex Trifold tonneau cover to the truck. very pleased with the truck, has great storage in bed, comes with gooseneck ball and safety chain connectors. it also has great storage inside the cab, and under the rear seats with fold out racks for additional storage and lockable under seat rear storage. Birdseye navigation system, front and rear and side. The only thing I think Nissan could make an improvement on the placement of seat belts, They are a little hard to get too. other than that the truck is perfect.
- Performance
- Comfort
Just buy one!
Best value on the perfect truck for the average truck user. Hauls 27’ travel trailer like a dream and comfortable ride and driving without a load as well. I researched forever before pulling the trigger on purchasing. Love the truck and the warranty which I haven’t needed, but peace of mind is nice to have.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Towing is where she shines
The only draw back is the price of the fuel filters. From the Dealer about 80 bucks, every 10K. I live in the country so not much city driving, but I get 23mpg . Towing she pulls like an ape, and still gets 12mpg with 5K load. Diesel's are sluggish out of the hole, but I-Drive took care of that, and warranty compliant. Best bang for the bucks in diesel world.
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I'm fussy
They are nice trucks
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Worst truck for the money
What a waste of Money and Time, I wish I never had to deal with such a Truck
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Titan XD
Related Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner