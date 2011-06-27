  1. Home
Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD Diesel Consumer Reviews

4.1
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

John's 2018 Titan Platinum Reserve 4x4 Turbo-diese

John, 01/15/2019
Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

I really like the truck. I wanted a half ton truck that could pull a heavy load. I reviewed Ram 1500 diesel, Ford F-150 diesel, Colorado diesel, Canyon diesel and Gmc 1500 and Chevrolet 1500 5.3 gas and 6.2 gas. i also wanted a truck that had all the amenities, and one that was easy to get in and out of. l looked at all the above truck towing capabilities, and this truck was the best, at approximately 12,300 #'s. it has all the options on it, platinum reserve, 4x4, rear step, cargo boxes inside the bed, utility track system in bed, halogen driving lights up front, and it also has the factory DVD players in back of headrest of driver and passenger seats. the truck has a 3.91 rear end and I was concerned about the mileage, when not towing. I do not drive fast, about 62MPH. At that rate of speed on a straight away I am getting between 21.4 and 24 mpg. when I pushed the truck to 70mph, my mileage dropped to 19.2 to 21.4. I am adding a K&N 100,000 mile air filter that will not void the factory warranty and I am adding a Undercover Flex Trifold tonneau cover to the truck. very pleased with the truck, has great storage in bed, comes with gooseneck ball and safety chain connectors. it also has great storage inside the cab, and under the rear seats with fold out racks for additional storage and lockable under seat rear storage. Birdseye navigation system, front and rear and side. The only thing I think Nissan could make an improvement on the placement of seat belts, They are a little hard to get too. other than that the truck is perfect.

Performance
Comfort
Just buy one!

Glen Kennedy, 01/15/2019
S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

Best value on the perfect truck for the average truck user. Hauls 27’ travel trailer like a dream and comfortable ride and driving without a load as well. I researched forever before pulling the trigger on purchasing. Love the truck and the warranty which I haven’t needed, but peace of mind is nice to have.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Towing is where she shines

joseph Duzac, 06/10/2019
PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The only draw back is the price of the fuel filters. From the Dealer about 80 bucks, every 10K. I live in the country so not much city driving, but I get 23mpg . Towing she pulls like an ape, and still gets 12mpg with 5K load. Diesel's are sluggish out of the hole, but I-Drive took care of that, and warranty compliant. Best bang for the bucks in diesel world.

Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I'm fussy

CP, 10/23/2018
Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
4 of 31 people found this review helpful

They are nice trucks

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Worst truck for the money

Nader Wahbeh, 08/28/2018
Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
8 of 104 people found this review helpful

What a waste of Money and Time, I wish I never had to deal with such a Truck

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
