Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
$37,140
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,140
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,140
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,140
Torque555 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 3200 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
$37,140
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,140
S Convenience and Utility Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,140
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
$37,140
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,140
remote keyless power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,140
Floor Mats-All Seasonyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
$37,140
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,140
Front head room41.0 in.
vinyl/clothyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
Exterior Options
Splash Guardsyes
$37,140
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,140
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length228.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity12640 lbs.
Curb weight6378 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Angle of approach16.0 degrees
Height74.5 in.
Maximum payload2910 lbs.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$37,140
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White
  • Gun Metallic
  • Cayenne Red
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Magnetic Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,140
LT245/75R17 tiresyes
painted steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,140
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,140
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
