Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Titan XD
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque555 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 3200 rpm
Turning circle53.8 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
PRO-4X Convenience Packageyes
PRO-4X Utility and Audio Packageyes
PRO-4X Luxury Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Premium Paintyes
Titan Box Bed Liner w/Built-In Storageyes
Monotone Paintyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Length243.6 in.
Curb weight7256 lbs.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Angle of approach21.0 degrees
Height78.4 in.
Wheel base151.6 in.
Width80.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Pearl White
  • Solar Flare Yellow
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Cayenne Red
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Magnetic Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
LT275/65R18 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
