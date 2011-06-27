Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque394 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower390 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle53.8 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Platinum Reserve Bed Utility Packageyes
Rear DVD Entertainment Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Premium Paintyes
Running Board (Step Rails) Lightingyes
Monotone Paintyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Angle of departure24.5 degrees
Length242.7 in.
Curb weight6686 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Angle of approach17.8 degrees
Height78.8 in.
Wheel base151.6 in.
Width80.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White
  • Forged Copper
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Cayenne Red
  • Java Metallic
  • Magnetic Black
Interior Colors
  • Black/Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
LT265/60R20 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
