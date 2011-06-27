Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD Diesel Consumer Reviews
Checks the boxes.
Great truck. Great value. Very comfortable, heated seats are not hot enough. Stereo best ever. Engine and tranny work great. Falls below 55 MPH on steep grades towing max rated load of 12500lbs. MY wife loves the running boards and smooth ride. Resale not so good, have no idea why. Will continue to roll it no plans of selling.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best truck I've owned!
Great truck....period! 100,000 mile bumper to bumper gives lots of peace of mind. This truck has done everything I've asked of it and then sum. I've put a 1300 lb Club Car Onward in the bed and a 10,000 lb 35 ft travel trailer behind it and up the mountains of NC every other weekend and could tow plenty more with the Cummins 5.0 Diesel and still have fuel for 300 more miles. Roomie, great looks and as quite as a gas engine. Handling is great and the ride is super. The only con I have is that it has to wait for the turbo to hit 8-10% for it to really show its "ump". I'm really pleased with this truck and would no hesitate to purchase it again.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2017 Platinum Reserve sled
Overall this is a nice truck. The interior is very nice, but the truck lacks a few amenities a “platinum” should come standard with. Not having power folding mirrors is a big disappointment. Leg room is also poor if you’re over 6’ tall. My biggest complaint is the throttle response and the transmission. There have been several instances where either the slow throttle response or turbo lag has nearly gotten me broadsided. The transmission (which is the same POS that dodge once used) shift erratically when driving in stop and go, in town traffic. I have owned Ford, Chevy, and Dodge diesel trucks, and the 5.0 Cummins in this Nissan has the worst throttle response and turbo lag of any of them. Going to try a programmer soon to see if that helps with these issues.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Nisssn titan xd caught fire
2017 Nissan titan xd bought brand new with 7 miles now 31,000 miles and it shut off going down the road at 70 mph once I got to the shoulder of the road and pulled over I could see smoke I popped the hood and smelt smoke and looked behind front passenger side tire where the starter is located and it was on fire with my wife and kids in it got the fire put out and towed to Nissan of meridian ms and they keep telling me they dont see no sign of fire that the crank is broke in the motor bc they cant get it to turn over not again nissan
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
My First Titan 2017 XD platinum 4x4 turbo diesel
I've had Fords my whole life.......loved them all; but wanted a diesel. Ford wanted $15-$20,000 more for their diesel so I went with the Diesel Titan XD Platinum 4x4. Love this truck. Pulls my 24' trailer with ease.......just like it's not there. I get 15-18 miles to the gallon with normal around town driving. One time I got 30 miles to the gallon driving out of the mountains; 35 miles on highway mostly downhill. I have to put 2 1/2 gallons of DEF in every 3-4000 miles. The Cummins Turbo Diesel is the quietest diesel engine I've heard and has plenty of get-up and go. 5 STARS FROM ME !!!!!!!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Titan XD
Related Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner