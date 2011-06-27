Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD S Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|6
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Driver head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|12V front power outlet(s)
|yes
|Power Feature
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
