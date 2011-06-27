Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine size3.5 l
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Driver head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V front power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
