Used 1992 Nissan Stanza SE Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Stanza
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)311.6/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Length179.9 in.
Curb weight2829 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aztec Red
  • Super Black
  • Charcoal Pearl
