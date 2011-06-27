1990 Nissan Stanza Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$739 - $1,901
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
An all-new Stanza debuts in 1990. The new Stanza has the same engine as the sporty 240SX but continues with a tired suspension and uninteresting styling. Better luck next time.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ken Johnston,11/20/2003
I inherited this car from my Grandfather and he used it mainly in town with some highway use on I-15 so milage average is low. I had to replace all the leaking fuel injectors in 2002 but that is only major repair failure. Other normal maintenance issues like CV Joints, etc. are required for all cars. Gas milage is less than my same 1990 Mazda 626 (which is a 5 speed). This car is a bit tight in headroom for me but a great 2nd commute car for my wife. Stanza design hurt its longevity but it is comparable to other Japanese cars for reliability outside of fuel injectors.
GREG HART,09/29/2006
My wife has had this car for about 12 years. I have been driving it for the last 4 and have had no major problems. just standard maintenance. Am just know putting front brakes on it since my wife had owned it. Had replaced the raditor because of a slow leak, replaced the cv joints once 1 year ago. That is it. This car is roomy, has good exceleration and good on gas. Maintence has been negligible. Love this car and I'm still driving it.
Lancey,11/15/2006
I have had but one real problem and that was the fuel pump. I found one in a wrecking yard for 35.00 and have no problems since. I have changed the spark plugs and the brakes need done and possible cv joint will be needing replaced soon, but what do you expect after 238,000 miles. It has been the best little car I have ever bought.
momoni,02/08/2004
I bought this car in 2000 when I was a freshman in college for $1400. Little did I know i would have to spend about another $700 to get it in shape. The problems have been minimal and parts have pretty reasonable prices. Although it is a 4 cylinder, it performs very well and gets average gas milage. It has a sporty feel and easily passes any Accord or Camry of its age. Passenger room is nice up front, yet tight in the rear. The Stanza offers everything it rivals do, only more power and a smaller price.
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 5600 rpm
