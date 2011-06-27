  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Stanza
  4. Used 1990 Nissan Stanza
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

1990 Nissan Stanza Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1992
1991
1990
Nissan Stanza for Sale
List Price Estimate
$739 - $1,901
Used Stanza for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

An all-new Stanza debuts in 1990. The new Stanza has the same engine as the sporty 240SX but continues with a tired suspension and uninteresting styling. Better luck next time.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Nissan Stanza.

5(29%)
4(57%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.1
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1990 Nissan Stanza GXE
Ken Johnston,11/20/2003
I inherited this car from my Grandfather and he used it mainly in town with some highway use on I-15 so milage average is low. I had to replace all the leaking fuel injectors in 2002 but that is only major repair failure. Other normal maintenance issues like CV Joints, etc. are required for all cars. Gas milage is less than my same 1990 Mazda 626 (which is a 5 speed). This car is a bit tight in headroom for me but a great 2nd commute car for my wife. Stanza design hurt its longevity but it is comparable to other Japanese cars for reliability outside of fuel injectors.
best car ever owned
GREG HART,09/29/2006
My wife has had this car for about 12 years. I have been driving it for the last 4 and have had no major problems. just standard maintenance. Am just know putting front brakes on it since my wife had owned it. Had replaced the raditor because of a slow leak, replaced the cv joints once 1 year ago. That is it. This car is roomy, has good exceleration and good on gas. Maintence has been negligible. Love this car and I'm still driving it.
My Stanza
Lancey,11/15/2006
I have had but one real problem and that was the fuel pump. I found one in a wrecking yard for 35.00 and have no problems since. I have changed the spark plugs and the brakes need done and possible cv joint will be needing replaced soon, but what do you expect after 238,000 miles. It has been the best little car I have ever bought.
Good car for beginners
momoni,02/08/2004
I bought this car in 2000 when I was a freshman in college for $1400. Little did I know i would have to spend about another $700 to get it in shape. The problems have been minimal and parts have pretty reasonable prices. Although it is a 4 cylinder, it performs very well and gets average gas milage. It has a sporty feel and easily passes any Accord or Camry of its age. Passenger room is nice up front, yet tight in the rear. The Stanza offers everything it rivals do, only more power and a smaller price.
See all 7 reviews of the 1990 Nissan Stanza
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1990 Nissan Stanza features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Nissan Stanza

Used 1990 Nissan Stanza Overview

The Used 1990 Nissan Stanza is offered in the following submodels: Stanza Sedan. Available styles include XE 4dr Sedan, and GXE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Nissan Stanza?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Nissan Stanzas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Nissan Stanza for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Nissan Stanza.

Can't find a used 1990 Nissan Stanzas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Stanza for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,799.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,531.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Stanza for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,948.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,294.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Nissan Stanza?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Stanza lease specials

Related Used 1990 Nissan Stanza info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles