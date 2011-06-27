I inherited this car from my Grandfather and he used it mainly in town with some highway use on I-15 so milage average is low. I had to replace all the leaking fuel injectors in 2002 but that is only major repair failure. Other normal maintenance issues like CV Joints, etc. are required for all cars. Gas milage is less than my same 1990 Mazda 626 (which is a 5 speed). This car is a bit tight in headroom for me but a great 2nd commute car for my wife. Stanza design hurt its longevity but it is comparable to other Japanese cars for reliability outside of fuel injectors.

