Used 1990 Nissan Stanza Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Stanza
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2222
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)311.6/426.4 mi.311.6/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.16.4 gal.
Combined MPG2222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm148 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 5600 rpm138 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.55.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.
Measurements
Length179.9 in.179.9 in.
Curb weight2788 lbs.2839 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.54.1 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.100.4 in.
Width66.9 in.66.9 in.
