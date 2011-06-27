Used 1990 Nissan Stanza Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|311.6/426.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|148 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|Front hip room
|55.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|179.9 in.
|Curb weight
|2788 lbs.
|2839 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.1 in.
|Wheel base
|100.4 in.
|Width
|66.9 in.
