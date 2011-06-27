  1. Home
2022 Nissan Sentra SR Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sentra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,100
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG32
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/37 mpg
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.2/458.8 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower149 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque146 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity917 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
SR Premium Package +$2,470
SR Midnight Edition +$695
Electronics Package +$440
Lighting Package +$500
Trunk Package +$120
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Floor Mats w/Trunk Mat +$205
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium clothyes
Front head room38.9 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Clear Rear Bumper Protector +$75
18" Black Alloy Wheels +$690
Door Sill Plates +$80
Premium Paint +$395
Two-Tone Paint +$250
Premium Paint w/Two-Tone +$595
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,084 lbs.
EPA interior volume110.3 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,001 lbs.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height57.0 in.
Length182.7 in.
Maximum payload917 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.5 in.
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Wheel base106.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Blue Metallic/Super Black
  • Aspen White Tricoat/Super Black
  • Gun Metallic/Super Black
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Aspen White Tricoat
  • Super Black
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Monarch Orange Metallic/Super Black
  • Gun Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leatherette
  • Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/45R W tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
