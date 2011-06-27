2021 Nissan Sentra SR Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,750
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.2/458.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower149 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Lighting Packageyes
Trunk Packageyes
Electronics Packageyes
SR Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Ambient Lighting Deleteyes
Map Pocket Lighting Deleteyes
Carpeted Floor Mats w/Trunk Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Door Sill Platesyes
Two-Tone Paintyes
18" Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Premium Paintyes
Clear Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Premium Paint w/Two-Toneyes
Measurements
Length182.7 in.
Curb weight3084 lbs.
Gross weight4001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height57.0 in.
EPA interior volume110.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload917 lbs.
Wheel base106.6 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Aspen White Tricoat
  • Aspen White Tricoat/Super Black
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Gun Metallic/Super Black
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Gun Metallic
  • Monarch Orange Metallic/Super Black
  • Electric Blue Metallic/Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leatherette
  • Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P215/45R W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

