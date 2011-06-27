  1. Home
2020 Nissan Sentra S Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Sentra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,310
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,310
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,310
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)359.6/483.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,310
Torque146 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower149 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,310
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$19,310
Trunk Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,310
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,310
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,310
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,310
Frameless Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Universal Remoteyes
Carpeted Floor Mats w/Trunk Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,310
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,310
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,310
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,310
Door Sill Platesyes
Rear Spoileryes
External Ground Lightingyes
Clear Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,310
Length182.7 in.
Curb weight3047 lbs.
Gross weight3957 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume110.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload910 lbs.
Wheel base106.8 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,310
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Fresh Powder
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,310
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
P205/60R H tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,310
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,310
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

