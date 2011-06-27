  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. 2019 Nissan Sentra
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Nissan Sentra SR Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Sentra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,790
See Sentra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,790
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra®
VIEW OFFERS
NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,790
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/488.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,790
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower124 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,790
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,790
Electronics Packageyes
SR Premium Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,790
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,790
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,790
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,790
Sill Plate Protectoryes
Sport Pedalsyes
Carpeted Floor Mats w/Trunk Matyes
Hide-A-Way Trunk Netyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,790
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,790
premium clothyes
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,790
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,790
Premium Paintyes
External Ground Lightingyes
Impact Sensorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,790
Length182.5 in.
Curb weight2921 lbs.
Gross weight3876 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume111.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload955 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,790
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen White
  • Scarlet Ember
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Gun Metallic
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Red Alert
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,790
inside mounted spare tireyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,790
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,790
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sentra Inventory

Related 2019 Nissan Sentra SR info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars