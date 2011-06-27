2019 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews
First nissan car
So I purchased a brand new nissan sentra right off the lot, so far it's been in the shop 4 times going on 5 for electrical malfunctions to the steering wheel buttons not working to having to get a brand new radio installed because it kept shutting off and not working to my dash lights flicking on and off... this isn't a good impression to someone that is new to nissan. Mind you my car was maybe a week old car was a week old with less then 1000 miles on it for the first electrical issue now it's still less then 2000 and it's still going in to be worked on. In my opinion if I could go back I wouldn't of bought the new nissan sentra.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car for the money!!
I paid 17,000 for my brand new 2019 Sentra SV, Its worth every penny. I've been around the block a few times, This car isn't a sports car,it's not a high end luxury car,but it has a sporty look,and it has a luxury looking interior,well appointed cockpit,everything is in easy reach, and it doesn't look at all like a piece of plastic that gauges are thrown into,so if you like a reliable car with flair, with a fair price this is the way to go.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Are you vertically challenged?
If you’re right around the 5 ft mark, as I am, this is the car for you! Some reviews have said there is not enough headroom because of the front seats being too high. Well, for me, it’s awesome! This is the first vehicle I’ve driven that allows me to see we’ll over the hood to experience the road in a whole new light! A disadvantage to some but for me it along with Apple CarPlay clinched the sale to the point of trading in my 2013 Lexus (which was actually worth more than the Sentra SL that I purchased)! This will be the first vehicle I can actually use regular gas in. Huge savings along with the 32MPG listed fuel economy. Now....the car does have horrible acceleration especially if there are more than two average size adults. However, the ride itself combined with great features standard with the SL model, the price and economical mileage, this was the car for me.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Bad car
I have a 2019 Nissan Sentra sv I’ve only had the car for a week I’ve already had major problems. Car battery has died 2x the car is not recognizing the key fob , power steering sensors light on , front radar crash detector light on
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My First STAR!
I love all the inside detail. Its good on gas. Braking is good. I love that it comes with a back up camera. Overall this car will suit all my needs to get me back and forth to work and vacation.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sentra
Related 2019 Nissan Sentra Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020