2019 Nissan Sentra Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sentra Sedan
SV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19 (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,065*
Total Cash Price
$21,593
SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,065*
Total Cash Price
$21,593
NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,104*
Total Cash Price
$18,702
NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,352*
Total Cash Price
$17,682
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,151*
Total Cash Price
$23,973
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,185*
Total Cash Price
$17,002
SR TURBO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,902*
Total Cash Price
$24,993
SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,735*
Total Cash Price
$24,313
SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,104*
Total Cash Price
$18,702
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sentra Sedan SV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19 (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$993
|$1,029
|$1,064
|$1,102
|$5,149
|Maintenance
|$526
|$907
|$855
|$1,426
|$2,616
|$6,330
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$922
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,130
|Financing
|$1,161
|$935
|$691
|$433
|$156
|$3,376
|Depreciation
|$5,097
|$2,029
|$1,920
|$2,253
|$2,134
|$13,433
|Fuel
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,340
|$1,379
|$1,421
|$6,703
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,928
|$6,217
|$6,022
|$6,937
|$7,962
|$37,065
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sentra Sedan SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$993
|$1,029
|$1,064
|$1,102
|$5,149
|Maintenance
|$526
|$907
|$855
|$1,426
|$2,616
|$6,330
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$922
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,130
|Financing
|$1,161
|$935
|$691
|$433
|$156
|$3,376
|Depreciation
|$5,097
|$2,029
|$1,920
|$2,253
|$2,134
|$13,433
|Fuel
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,340
|$1,379
|$1,421
|$6,703
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,928
|$6,217
|$6,022
|$6,937
|$7,962
|$37,065
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sentra Sedan NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$860
|$891
|$922
|$955
|$4,459
|Maintenance
|$455
|$785
|$740
|$1,235
|$2,266
|$5,482
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$285
|$416
|$818
|Taxes & Fees
|$799
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$979
|Financing
|$1,005
|$810
|$598
|$375
|$135
|$2,924
|Depreciation
|$4,414
|$1,758
|$1,663
|$1,951
|$1,848
|$11,635
|Fuel
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$5,806
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,599
|$5,385
|$5,216
|$6,008
|$6,896
|$32,104
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sentra Sedan NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$813
|$842
|$872
|$903
|$4,216
|Maintenance
|$431
|$743
|$700
|$1,168
|$2,142
|$5,183
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$111
|$269
|$393
|$774
|Taxes & Fees
|$755
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$926
|Financing
|$951
|$765
|$566
|$355
|$128
|$2,764
|Depreciation
|$4,174
|$1,662
|$1,572
|$1,845
|$1,747
|$11,000
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,130
|$5,091
|$4,932
|$5,680
|$6,520
|$30,352
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sentra Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,103
|$1,142
|$1,182
|$1,224
|$5,716
|Maintenance
|$584
|$1,007
|$949
|$1,583
|$2,905
|$7,027
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,024
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,255
|Financing
|$1,289
|$1,038
|$767
|$481
|$173
|$3,748
|Depreciation
|$5,658
|$2,253
|$2,132
|$2,501
|$2,369
|$14,914
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,022
|$6,902
|$6,686
|$7,701
|$8,839
|$41,151
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sentra Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$782
|$810
|$838
|$868
|$4,054
|Maintenance
|$414
|$714
|$673
|$1,123
|$2,060
|$4,984
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$726
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$890
|Financing
|$914
|$736
|$544
|$341
|$123
|$2,658
|Depreciation
|$4,013
|$1,598
|$1,512
|$1,774
|$1,680
|$10,577
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,817
|$4,895
|$4,742
|$5,462
|$6,269
|$29,185
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sentra Sedan SR TURBO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,111
|$1,150
|$1,191
|$1,232
|$1,276
|$5,959
|Maintenance
|$609
|$1,050
|$989
|$1,651
|$3,028
|$7,326
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$381
|$556
|$1,094
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,067
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,308
|Financing
|$1,344
|$1,082
|$800
|$501
|$181
|$3,907
|Depreciation
|$5,899
|$2,349
|$2,223
|$2,608
|$2,470
|$15,548
|Fuel
|$1,461
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$1,596
|$1,645
|$7,759
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,491
|$7,196
|$6,971
|$8,029
|$9,215
|$42,902
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sentra Sedan SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,118
|$1,158
|$1,198
|$1,241
|$5,797
|Maintenance
|$592
|$1,021
|$962
|$1,606
|$2,946
|$7,127
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$370
|$541
|$1,064
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,038
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,273
|Financing
|$1,307
|$1,052
|$778
|$488
|$176
|$3,801
|Depreciation
|$5,739
|$2,285
|$2,162
|$2,537
|$2,402
|$15,125
|Fuel
|$1,421
|$1,464
|$1,509
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$7,548
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,178
|$7,000
|$6,781
|$7,811
|$8,965
|$41,735
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sentra Sedan SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$860
|$891
|$922
|$955
|$4,459
|Maintenance
|$455
|$785
|$740
|$1,235
|$2,266
|$5,482
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$285
|$416
|$818
|Taxes & Fees
|$799
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$979
|Financing
|$1,005
|$810
|$598
|$375
|$135
|$2,924
|Depreciation
|$4,414
|$1,758
|$1,663
|$1,951
|$1,848
|$11,635
|Fuel
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$5,806
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,599
|$5,385
|$5,216
|$6,008
|$6,896
|$32,104
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Nissan Sentra in Virginia is:not available
