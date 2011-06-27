  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 2018 Nissan Sentra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra NISMO Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Sentra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,790
See Sentra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,790
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,790
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,790
Torque177 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,790
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,790
Protection Packageyes
Electronics Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,790
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,790
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,790
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,790
Sport Pedalsyes
Carpeted Floor Mats w/Trunk Matyes
NISMO Door Sill Platesyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Hide-A-Way Trunk Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,790
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,790
premium clothyes
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,790
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,790
Premium Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,790
Length183.6 in.
Curb weight3105 lbs.
Gross weight4057 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume111.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload952 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,790
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Aspen White
  • Brilliant Silver
Interior Colors
  • NISMO Charcoal, alcantara/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,790
P215/45R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,790
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,790
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sentra Inventory

Related Used 2018 Nissan Sentra NISMO info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles