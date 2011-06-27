Used 2018 Nissan Sentra Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sentra Sedan
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,124*
Total Cash Price
$19,295
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,124*
Total Cash Price
$19,295
SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,288*
Total Cash Price
$16,712
SR TURBO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,106*
Total Cash Price
$21,422
NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,813*
Total Cash Price
$22,334
SR TURBO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,675*
Total Cash Price
$21,726
SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,288*
Total Cash Price
$16,712
SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,444*
Total Cash Price
$15,193
Sentra NISMO
NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,582*
Total Cash Price
$15,801
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sentra Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$5,098
|Maintenance
|$1,052
|$646
|$2,177
|$2,009
|$1,749
|$7,633
|Repairs
|$130
|$312
|$458
|$535
|$625
|$2,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,064
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,273
|Financing
|$1,038
|$834
|$618
|$386
|$140
|$3,016
|Depreciation
|$4,567
|$1,718
|$1,513
|$1,341
|$1,203
|$10,342
|Fuel
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,340
|$1,379
|$1,421
|$6,703
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,072
|$5,853
|$7,177
|$6,751
|$6,270
|$36,124
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sentra Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$5,098
|Maintenance
|$1,052
|$646
|$2,177
|$2,009
|$1,749
|$7,633
|Repairs
|$130
|$312
|$458
|$535
|$625
|$2,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,064
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,273
|Financing
|$1,038
|$834
|$618
|$386
|$140
|$3,016
|Depreciation
|$4,567
|$1,718
|$1,513
|$1,341
|$1,203
|$10,342
|Fuel
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,340
|$1,379
|$1,421
|$6,703
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,072
|$5,853
|$7,177
|$6,751
|$6,270
|$36,124
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sentra Sedan SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$909
|$936
|$4,415
|Maintenance
|$911
|$560
|$1,885
|$1,740
|$1,515
|$6,611
|Repairs
|$112
|$271
|$397
|$463
|$541
|$1,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$922
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,102
|Financing
|$899
|$723
|$536
|$334
|$121
|$2,613
|Depreciation
|$3,956
|$1,488
|$1,310
|$1,162
|$1,042
|$8,957
|Fuel
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$5,806
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,724
|$5,070
|$6,216
|$5,848
|$5,431
|$31,288
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sentra Sedan SR TURBO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$5,660
|Maintenance
|$1,167
|$718
|$2,417
|$2,231
|$1,942
|$8,474
|Repairs
|$144
|$347
|$509
|$594
|$694
|$2,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,182
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,413
|Financing
|$1,152
|$926
|$687
|$429
|$155
|$3,349
|Depreciation
|$5,070
|$1,908
|$1,679
|$1,489
|$1,335
|$11,482
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,183
|$6,499
|$7,968
|$7,496
|$6,961
|$40,106
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sentra Sedan NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$5,901
|Maintenance
|$1,217
|$748
|$2,520
|$2,326
|$2,024
|$8,835
|Repairs
|$150
|$362
|$531
|$619
|$723
|$2,384
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,232
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,473
|Financing
|$1,201
|$966
|$716
|$447
|$162
|$3,491
|Depreciation
|$5,286
|$1,989
|$1,751
|$1,552
|$1,392
|$11,970
|Fuel
|$1,461
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$1,596
|$1,645
|$7,759
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,659
|$6,775
|$8,307
|$7,815
|$7,257
|$41,813
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sentra Sedan SR TURBO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,740
|Maintenance
|$1,184
|$728
|$2,451
|$2,262
|$1,969
|$8,594
|Repairs
|$146
|$352
|$516
|$602
|$704
|$2,319
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,198
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,433
|Financing
|$1,168
|$940
|$696
|$435
|$157
|$3,396
|Depreciation
|$5,142
|$1,935
|$1,703
|$1,510
|$1,354
|$11,644
|Fuel
|$1,421
|$1,464
|$1,509
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$7,548
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,341
|$6,591
|$8,081
|$7,602
|$7,060
|$40,675
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sentra Sedan SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$909
|$936
|$4,415
|Maintenance
|$911
|$560
|$1,885
|$1,740
|$1,515
|$6,611
|Repairs
|$112
|$271
|$397
|$463
|$541
|$1,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$922
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,102
|Financing
|$899
|$723
|$536
|$334
|$121
|$2,613
|Depreciation
|$3,956
|$1,488
|$1,310
|$1,162
|$1,042
|$8,957
|Fuel
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$5,806
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,724
|$5,070
|$6,216
|$5,848
|$5,431
|$31,288
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sentra Sedan SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$4,014
|Maintenance
|$828
|$509
|$1,714
|$1,582
|$1,377
|$6,010
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$838
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,002
|Financing
|$817
|$657
|$487
|$304
|$110
|$2,375
|Depreciation
|$3,596
|$1,353
|$1,191
|$1,056
|$947
|$8,143
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,931
|$4,609
|$5,651
|$5,316
|$4,937
|$28,444
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sentra NISMO NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$4,175
|Maintenance
|$861
|$529
|$1,783
|$1,645
|$1,432
|$6,250
|Repairs
|$106
|$256
|$375
|$438
|$512
|$1,687
|Taxes & Fees
|$872
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,042
|Financing
|$850
|$683
|$506
|$316
|$114
|$2,470
|Depreciation
|$3,740
|$1,407
|$1,239
|$1,098
|$985
|$8,469
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,248
|$4,793
|$5,877
|$5,529
|$5,134
|$29,582
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Sentra
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Nissan Sentra in Virginia is:not available
