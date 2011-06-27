Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,550
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,550
Torque128 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,550
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,550
Electronics Packageyes
All Weather packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Driver's Assist Packageyes
Style Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,550
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,550
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,550
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,550
Sill Plate Protectoryes
Carpeted Floor Mats w/Trunk Matyes
Hide-A-Way Trunk Netyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,550
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,550
premium clothyes
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,550
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,550
Fog Lights w/Auto Headlightsyes
Premium Paintyes
Rear Spoileryes
16" Alloy Wheelsyes
Splash Guards Body Colored (4 Piece)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,550
Length182.1 in.
Curb weight2877 lbs.
Gross weight3823 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume111.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload946 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,550
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Titanium
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Gun Metallic
  • Graphite Blue
  • Aspen White
  • Cayenne Red
  • Red Alert
  • Fresh Powder
Interior Colors
  • Marble Gray, premium cloth
  • Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,550
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,550
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,550
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
