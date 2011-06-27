Used 2015 Nissan Sentra SL Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2015 Sentra
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/514.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque128 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Navigation Packageyes
SL Premium Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sill Plate Protectoryes
Illuminated Kick Panelsyes
Carpeted Floor Mats w/Trunk Matyes
Hide-A-Way Trunk Netyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Premium Paintyes
Rear Spoileryes
Splash Guards Body Colored (4 Piece)yes
Measurements
Length182.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume111.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium
  • Cayenne Red
  • Aspen White
  • Gun Metallic
  • Graphite Blue
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Amethyst Gray
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Marble Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
