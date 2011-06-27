  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 2015 Nissan Sentra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Sentra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,350
See Sentra Inventory
Starting MSRP
$17,380
See Sentra Inventory
Starting MSRP
$19,960
See Sentra Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG343434
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,350
Starting MSRP
$17,380
Starting MSRP
$19,960
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,350
Starting MSRP
$17,380
Starting MSRP
$19,960
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/39 mpg30/39 mpg30/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/514.8 mi.396.0/514.8 mi.396.0/514.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG343434
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,350
Starting MSRP
$17,380
Starting MSRP
$19,960
Torque128 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm128 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm128 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6000 rpm130 hp @ 6000 rpm130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,350
Starting MSRP
$17,380
Starting MSRP
$19,960
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesno
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnoyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,350
Starting MSRP
$17,380
Starting MSRP
$19,960
Navigation Packageyesnoyes
Electronics Packageyesyesyes
Cold Weather Packageyesnono
Protection Packageyesyesyes
Style Packageyesnono
SR Premium Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,350
Starting MSRP
$17,380
Starting MSRP
$19,960
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnoyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnoyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
4 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,350
Starting MSRP
$17,380
Starting MSRP
$19,960
Air conditioningyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesnoyes
rear view camerayesnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
front seatback storagenonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,350
Starting MSRP
$17,380
Starting MSRP
$19,960
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
hands-free entryyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,350
Starting MSRP
$17,380
Starting MSRP
$19,960
Sill Plate Protectoryesyesyes
Illuminated Kick Panelsyesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Mats w/Trunk Matyesyesyes
Hide-A-Way Trunk Netyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,350
Starting MSRP
$17,380
Starting MSRP
$19,960
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,350
Starting MSRP
$17,380
Starting MSRP
$19,960
premium clothyesnoyes
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room50.9 in.50.9 in.50.9 in.
clothnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,350
Starting MSRP
$17,380
Starting MSRP
$19,960
Rear head room36.7 in.36.7 in.36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.50.1 in.50.1 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,350
Starting MSRP
$17,380
Starting MSRP
$19,960
Fog Lights w/Auto Headlightsyesyesno
Premium Paintyesnoyes
Rear Spoileryesyesno
16" Alloy Wheelsyesnono
Splash Guards Body Colored (4 Piece)yesyesno
External Ground Lightingnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,350
Starting MSRP
$17,380
Starting MSRP
$19,960
Length182.1 in.182.1 in.182.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.15.1 cu.ft.15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.4 in.6.4 in.6.4 in.
Height58.9 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
EPA interior volume111.0 cu.ft.111.0 cu.ft.111.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,350
Starting MSRP
$17,380
Starting MSRP
$19,960
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium
  • Fresh Powder
  • Cayenne Red
  • Aspen White
  • Gun Metallic
  • Graphite Blue
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Amethyst Gray
  • Super Black
  • Gun Metallic
  • Fresh Powder
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Super Black
  • Aspen White
  • Gun Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Amethyst Gray
  • Metallic Blue
  • Red Alert
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Marble Gray, premium cloth
  • Marble Gray, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,350
Starting MSRP
$17,380
Starting MSRP
$19,960
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesno
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
P205/55R16 tiresyesyesno
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
P205/50R17 tiresnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,350
Starting MSRP
$17,380
Starting MSRP
$19,960
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,350
Starting MSRP
$17,380
Starting MSRP
$19,960
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sentra InventorySee Sentra InventorySee Sentra Inventory

Related Used 2015 Nissan Sentra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles