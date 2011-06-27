Used 2015 Nissan Sentra Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sentra Sedan
SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,377*
Total Cash Price
$13,181
FE+ S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,377*
Total Cash Price
$13,181
SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,494*
Total Cash Price
$10,379
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,043*
Total Cash Price
$11,417
SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,514*
Total Cash Price
$10,794
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,947*
Total Cash Price
$14,634
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sentra Sedan SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$917
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$4,869
|Maintenance
|$1,429
|$895
|$734
|$2,200
|$2,005
|$7,263
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$747
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$955
|Financing
|$709
|$570
|$422
|$264
|$95
|$2,060
|Depreciation
|$3,586
|$1,147
|$1,008
|$894
|$803
|$7,438
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,075
|$5,414
|$5,128
|$6,506
|$6,253
|$32,377
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sentra Sedan FE+ S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$917
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$4,869
|Maintenance
|$1,429
|$895
|$734
|$2,200
|$2,005
|$7,263
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$747
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$955
|Financing
|$709
|$570
|$422
|$264
|$95
|$2,060
|Depreciation
|$3,586
|$1,147
|$1,008
|$894
|$803
|$7,438
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,075
|$5,414
|$5,128
|$6,506
|$6,253
|$32,377
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sentra Sedan SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$722
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$3,834
|Maintenance
|$1,125
|$705
|$578
|$1,732
|$1,579
|$5,719
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$588
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$752
|Financing
|$558
|$449
|$332
|$208
|$75
|$1,622
|Depreciation
|$2,824
|$903
|$794
|$704
|$632
|$5,857
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,146
|$4,263
|$4,038
|$5,123
|$4,924
|$25,494
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sentra Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$794
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$4,217
|Maintenance
|$1,238
|$776
|$636
|$1,905
|$1,737
|$6,291
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$647
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$827
|Financing
|$614
|$494
|$365
|$229
|$83
|$1,784
|Depreciation
|$3,106
|$993
|$873
|$774
|$695
|$6,443
|Fuel
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$5,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,861
|$4,689
|$4,442
|$5,635
|$5,416
|$28,043
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sentra Sedan SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$3,987
|Maintenance
|$1,170
|$733
|$601
|$1,801
|$1,642
|$5,948
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$612
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$782
|Financing
|$580
|$467
|$345
|$216
|$78
|$1,687
|Depreciation
|$2,937
|$939
|$826
|$732
|$657
|$6,091
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,432
|$4,434
|$4,200
|$5,328
|$5,121
|$26,514
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sentra Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$5,406
|Maintenance
|$1,586
|$994
|$815
|$2,442
|$2,226
|$8,064
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$829
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,060
|Financing
|$787
|$633
|$468
|$293
|$106
|$2,287
|Depreciation
|$3,982
|$1,273
|$1,120
|$993
|$891
|$8,258
|Fuel
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$6,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,076
|$6,011
|$5,694
|$7,223
|$6,943
|$35,947
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Sentra
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Nissan Sentra in Virginia is:not available
