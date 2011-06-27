Used 2014 Nissan Sentra Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sentra Sedan
SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,959*
Total Cash Price
$11,016
FE+ SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,959*
Total Cash Price
$11,016
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,949*
Total Cash Price
$9,541
FE+ S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$24,534*
Total Cash Price
$9,021
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,262*
Total Cash Price
$12,230
SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$23,590*
Total Cash Price
$8,674
SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,677*
Total Cash Price
$12,751
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sentra Sedan SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$935
|$964
|$992
|$1,022
|$4,821
|Maintenance
|$884
|$719
|$2,156
|$638
|$2,075
|$6,472
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$634
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$842
|Financing
|$592
|$478
|$352
|$221
|$80
|$1,722
|Depreciation
|$3,171
|$935
|$822
|$729
|$654
|$6,311
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,877
|$4,923
|$6,285
|$4,726
|$6,149
|$29,959
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sentra Sedan FE+ SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$935
|$964
|$992
|$1,022
|$4,821
|Maintenance
|$884
|$719
|$2,156
|$638
|$2,075
|$6,472
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$634
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$842
|Financing
|$592
|$478
|$352
|$221
|$80
|$1,722
|Depreciation
|$3,171
|$935
|$822
|$729
|$654
|$6,311
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,877
|$4,923
|$6,285
|$4,726
|$6,149
|$29,959
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sentra Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$787
|$810
|$835
|$859
|$886
|$4,176
|Maintenance
|$766
|$623
|$1,868
|$552
|$1,797
|$5,606
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$549
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$729
|Financing
|$513
|$414
|$305
|$191
|$69
|$1,492
|Depreciation
|$2,747
|$810
|$712
|$631
|$567
|$5,466
|Fuel
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$5,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,822
|$4,264
|$5,444
|$4,093
|$5,326
|$25,949
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sentra Sedan FE+ S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$765
|$789
|$812
|$837
|$3,948
|Maintenance
|$724
|$589
|$1,766
|$522
|$1,699
|$5,300
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$519
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$690
|Financing
|$485
|$391
|$288
|$181
|$66
|$1,410
|Depreciation
|$2,597
|$765
|$673
|$597
|$536
|$5,168
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,450
|$4,031
|$5,147
|$3,870
|$5,036
|$24,534
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sentra Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,135
|$5,352
|Maintenance
|$981
|$798
|$2,394
|$708
|$2,304
|$7,185
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$704
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$935
|Financing
|$657
|$530
|$391
|$245
|$89
|$1,912
|Depreciation
|$3,521
|$1,038
|$912
|$809
|$726
|$7,006
|Fuel
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$6,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,745
|$5,465
|$6,978
|$5,247
|$6,827
|$33,262
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sentra Sedan SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$736
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$3,796
|Maintenance
|$696
|$566
|$1,698
|$502
|$1,634
|$5,096
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$499
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$663
|Financing
|$466
|$376
|$277
|$174
|$63
|$1,356
|Depreciation
|$2,497
|$736
|$647
|$574
|$515
|$4,969
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,202
|$3,876
|$4,949
|$3,721
|$4,842
|$23,590
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sentra Sedan SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,116
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$5,580
|Maintenance
|$1,023
|$832
|$2,496
|$738
|$2,402
|$7,491
|Repairs
|$579
|$673
|$786
|$922
|$1,076
|$4,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$734
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$975
|Financing
|$685
|$553
|$407
|$256
|$93
|$1,993
|Depreciation
|$3,671
|$1,082
|$951
|$844
|$757
|$7,304
|Fuel
|$1,374
|$1,416
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,546
|$7,297
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,117
|$5,698
|$7,275
|$5,470
|$7,118
|$34,677
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Nissan Sentra in Virginia is:not available
