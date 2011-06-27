Used 2013 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews
Be Careful, known stalling issue
The 2013 has a known stalling issue that the Corporation is having trouble solving. The Power steering and Power brakes go out when it stalls, which basically makes the car an Olympic Toboggan if it stalls. When I returned it to the Dealer, they begged the Corporate Office to give us a rental car while they tried to figure out the problem. Nissan Corporate would not call me back (even though the Dealer supported the claim completely). The car was in the garage for 9 days. Corporate kept telling me the claim was in "elevated status" and I would receive a call the next day. They never called, and the Dealer would not return the car due to the known Safety Issue. We got it back on day 10.
Awful Car
I bought my car May 2013 new from the dealer, the car has never been involved in an accident. About 3-4 months after having recently bought the car the car made this horrible grinding noise, I took it to the dealer and they said it was because I drove through mud! I couldn't believe they gave me that excuse, so I took it to the dealer again and after complaining they finally looked at it and they fixed the part that was defected. Now March 2016 my car started to accelerate or jump on its own while I was driving. The problem grew worse when making a left turn the car barely moved even though I pressed on the gas all the way the car seem like it wouldn't budge. There were also times I would press in the gas and the car started to feel like it would jump and feel like it was about to shut off. I thought the fuel filter needed to be fixed, once we took it to the dealer the problem was that the car needed a new transmission. Fortunately, the car was under warranty so they are supposed to be fixing it. Another feature I noticed that doesn't work properly is that sometimes when the front passenger is sitting it reads as if nobody is sitting there, so if I were an accident the bag could possible not deploy. This car has been nothing but a waste and I regret getting this piece of junk!!!
I'm getting a little scared...
I have a 2013 Sentra SL- At 2837 miles, The car went completely dead- electric system shut down. It was in my garage so no safety issue- Had the car towed. Local dealership said it was an internal failure in the IPDM. After 4 days and replacing this, car ran fine. Nissan paid for a 3 day rental. It happened again last night- approx. 11,000 miles- dead as a doornail. Spent the morning waiting on a tow, setting up a rental car, etc. Waiting to hear from the dealer. Nissan has promised a 3 day rental but COME ON GUYS! I'm a single Mom- no one to help me get to work- no work, no pay! I thought I was getting a RELIABLE car- AM I GOING TO BE ON THE NIGHTLY NEWS like the GM DRIVERS? I'M SCARED!!
The Real Poop On the 2013 Sentra SR
I'll get right to my point. I just purchased a 2013 Sentra SR. Originally looking at Optima, Sonata, Altima and Accord. Optima and Sonata don't come with spare tires?? Ruled out. I liked the Altima better to drive but ruled it our due to additional cost and size (fitting in my garage). The Accord was just too boring. I am a retired Toyota Salesperson. I have driven most cars in this category at one time or another. Was introduced to the Sentra by a neighbor. Read every road test and drove a demo 3 times. Every professional criticized the car for noise and acceleration. In a 0-60 mph race the Sentra beat the Corolla and Civic. The performance is about the same as the Corolla. This car was a lease. Turned it in Feb. 2015 and leased the same car with similar options. After owning the 2013 for nearly 3 years it proved to be trouble free. The only problem encountered was related to a recall that recalibrated the transmission. Never ran the same or as good. My new 2015 is a better performing car. The mating of the engine and transmission response is far improved. Slightly better ride. Outstanding quality control in the build.
Love My Sentra SL
I purchased my Sentra 2 months ago and have 5200 miles on it. I traded a 2012 Rogue for it, because I got extremely poor gas mileage one the Rogue. I am averaging approximately 33 miles per gallon around town (that is me figuring out the mileage when I fill up). I don't know how the person who is only getting around 300 miles per a tank is driving, but I have never gotten less than 350 per a tank and that was in the beginning. I got the Leather Pkg, The Premium Pkg, and the Technology Pkg. I actually had a 2009 Altima also, and I like this car better, to me the front seat is very comfortable, I was worried since it was not power. I would highly recommend this car.
