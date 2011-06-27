Used 2012 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V Consumer Reviews
You won't catch your granny in THIS one!
Great car. Fun to drive. Abundant acceleration. Sharp handling. I've embarrassed plenty of supposedly "better" cars at the stoplight, including the Acura Tsx, and Audi A4 1.8T. The rear seats don't fold in due to the trunk mounted V- brace, but this is a driver-oriented car so that shouldn't matter to the intended market. If you plan on driving in the snow at all, you'll need to buy some all season tires, as the stock summer tires won't do much in the snow.
Read other transmission reviews
We purchased this car brand new, had every recommended service performed on time, and gently drove the car. Still, the transmission went out and had to be replaced under 100k miles.
Fun little car
I bought this car new in early 2012 and now have about 27k miles on it. It's in Super Black with the optional upgrade package. I was looking for a fun, quick compact sedan w/ a manual transmission and some bells and whistles (navigation system, moonroof, etc). The car feels like a go-cart going around turns and I always feel like I am in complete control. Overall, it's a great value for the performance when compared to other similar vehicles and I am very happy so far. I use the vehicle as a daily driver (~20mi highway commute to work) and have driven it across the country twice w/o incident.
Summertime Horror
AC blower motor went out at the height of the summer. It costs $1000+ to fix because of poor placement of part in chassis. Not worth fixing in a car worth only $5000. This car is cheaply built with crappy plastic parts. No more Nissans for me!
