Used 2012 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Sentra
3.0
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

You won't catch your granny in THIS one!

brnxmike4, 03/23/2012
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

Great car. Fun to drive. Abundant acceleration. Sharp handling. I've embarrassed plenty of supposedly "better" cars at the stoplight, including the Acura Tsx, and Audi A4 1.8T. The rear seats don't fold in due to the trunk mounted V- brace, but this is a driver-oriented car so that shouldn't matter to the intended market. If you plan on driving in the snow at all, you'll need to buy some all season tires, as the stock summer tires won't do much in the snow.

Cane, 11/06/2017
SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

We purchased this car brand new, had every recommended service performed on time, and gently drove the car. Still, the transmission went out and had to be replaced under 100k miles.

Performance
Fun little car

scottyb1234, 10/01/2014
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this car new in early 2012 and now have about 27k miles on it. It's in Super Black with the optional upgrade package. I was looking for a fun, quick compact sedan w/ a manual transmission and some bells and whistles (navigation system, moonroof, etc). The car feels like a go-cart going around turns and I always feel like I am in complete control. Overall, it's a great value for the performance when compared to other similar vehicles and I am very happy so far. I use the vehicle as a daily driver (~20mi highway commute to work) and have driven it across the country twice w/o incident.

Summertime Horror

Steve, 09/04/2018
SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

AC blower motor went out at the height of the summer. It costs $1000+ to fix because of poor placement of part in chassis. Not worth fixing in a car worth only $5000. This car is cheaply built with crappy plastic parts. No more Nissans for me!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
