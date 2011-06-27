  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 2010 Nissan Sentra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Sentra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,160
See Sentra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,160
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,160
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)377.0/493.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,160
Torque147 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,160
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,160
VDC Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,160
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,160
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,160
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,160
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirroryes
Interior Accent Lightingyes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,160
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,160
Front head room40.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,160
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,160
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,160
Front track59.8 in.
Length180.1 in.
Curb weight2972 lbs.
Gross weight3950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height59.5 in.
EPA interior volume110.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width70.5 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,160
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen White Pearl
  • Metallic Blue Metallic
  • Anodized Orange Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,160
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 89H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,160
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,160
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sentra Inventory

Related Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles