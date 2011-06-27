  1. Home
Used 2009 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Sentra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,160
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,160
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,160
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,160
Torque180 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,160
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,160
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,160
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,160
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,160
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,160
premium clothyes
Front head room40.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,160
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,160
Front track59.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.0 cu.ft.
Length180.1 in.
Curb weight3051 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Height59.1 in.
EPA interior volume109.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width70.5 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,160
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Metallic Blue Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Midnight Sky
  • Red Alert
Interior Colors
  • SE-R Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,160
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P225/45R W tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,160
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,160
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
