Used 2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Sentra
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/478.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque147 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
160-watt audio outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track59.8 in.
Curb weight2930 lbs.
Gross weight3950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Length179.8 in.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height59.5 in.
EPA interior volume110.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width70.5 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Fresh Powder
  • Super Black
  • Blue Onyx Metallic
  • Red Brick Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P205/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
