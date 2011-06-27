Used 2008 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V Consumer Reviews
So far, love it
Looked at GTIs, civic si, minis, Astra, the usual sporty compact crowd. Drove the Sentra Spec V and it just seemed to do everything well where all the others did some stuff better, but fell short in other ways. The Sentra fit my needs - more space, great mpg, Nissan gave me moonroof, LS diff, xm radio, fun ride but not brutal, torque means any gear pulls great. Love it!
Sentra SR Spec V
Very quiet interior, makes the Fosgate stereo sound terrific. Puts my VW Jetta interior and "advanced" sound system to shame. Sport suspension is nice and tight. You feel the big bumps but don"t bounce on the small and medium. No leaning in cornering, which you can do very fast due to the road hugging ability. At 400 miles, MPG is combined 28.5 with about 80% being highway. Mileage on highway was about 31.8 when I reset the computer. No initial defects found, very happy with the 6 speed manual transmission. The 200 HP let you use 2, 4 and 6th gears for normal driving. 1 & 2 get you into or across traffic fast, and 3 & 4 can make you feel like you are on a good roller coaster if you want.
Excellent buy
Wondering about MPG? If I keep my foot out of it I can average 30 mpg. Usual avg is 27. I get 36 mpg hwy in 6th going 55-60 mph. It can run on regular, no problems, but I use premium for more power. I installed an Injen CAI and it SIGNIFICANTLY made more power. Worth every penny and with about 3 months of use no problems. The seats are very comfortable on long trips. The trunk is huge. The glove box is huge. I outrun CooperS, GTI, VR6 no problems. The affordable price is great. Not as fast as a Speed3 but it costs $5-$6k less. Avoid the Rockford stereo. It sounds good when not moving. But roll windows down and it is easily drowned out. Tires are great dry, bad in snow.
Awesome Good Time
I bought my Spec V almost a year ago. I got it in the super black color. It matches well with the black and red interior. I owned a Sentra Spec V 2004 model, which I adored. I love my new car even more. I will be a Spec V fan for life!
surprise
Although maybe not though of as a true performance car this nissan spev v has surprised me at every turn of the key. The suspension is taut and firm but never complains.. shove it into a corner and it performs. The lowered stance and stylin wheels give the car an edgy but not too over the top look while the details once you notice them are very satisfying. I love that it has plenty of power on tap and that it has plenty of room inside for my big frame. The instruments are big and easy to read and electronics are easy to use. Premium fuel is high nowadays but so is filling up a larger car with regular. I think the interior of this car is superior to larger more expensive cars.
