Used 2007 Nissan Sentra Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Sentra
Overview
$16,450
$16,450
$18,400
$18,400
$19,900
$19,900
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282824
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$16,450
$16,450
$18,400
$18,400
$19,900
$19,900
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$16,450
$16,450
$18,400
$18,400
$19,900
$19,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg25/33 mpg21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/478.5 mi.362.5/478.5 mi.304.5/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG282824
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
$16,450
$16,450
$18,400
$18,400
$19,900
$19,900
Torque147 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm147 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm180 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5100 rpm140 hp @ 5100 rpm200 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
$16,450
$16,450
$18,400
$18,400
$19,900
$19,900
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesno
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionnoyesyes
4-wheel ABSnoyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesyes
daytime running lightsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
$16,450
$16,450
$18,400
$18,400
$19,900
$19,900
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
$16,450
$16,450
$18,400
$18,400
$19,900
$19,900
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesno
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
cruise controlnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
cargo netnoyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyesno
electric speed-proportional power steeringnonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
Power Feature
$16,450
$16,450
$18,400
$18,400
$19,900
$19,900
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
$16,450
$16,450
$18,400
$18,400
$19,900
$19,900
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
$16,450
$16,450
$18,400
$18,400
$19,900
$19,900
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
clothyesnono
leathernoyesno
premium clothnonoyes
sport front seatsnonoyes
Rear Seats
$16,450
$16,450
$18,400
$18,400
$19,900
$19,900
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.53.0 in.53.0 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.34.5 in.34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesno
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyesno
Measurements
$16,450
$16,450
$18,400
$18,400
$19,900
$19,900
Front track59.8 in.59.8 in.59.5 in.
Curb weight2951 lbs.2991 lbs.3078 lbs.
Gross weight3920 lbs.3920 lbs.no
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.12.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd..35 cd..35 cd.
Length179.8 in.179.8 in.180.1 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.5.7 in.no
Height59.5 in.59.5 in.59.1 in.
EPA interior volume110.8 cu.ft.110.8 cu.ft.109.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.7 in.105.7 in.105.7 in.
Width70.5 in.70.5 in.70.5 in.
Rear track60.8 in.60.8 in.60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono12.0 cu.ft.
Colors
$16,450
$16,450
$18,400
$18,400
$19,900
$19,900
Exterior Colors
  • Fresh Powder
  • Sandstone
  • Polished Granite
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Magnetic Gray
  • Sonoma Sunset
  • Super Black
  • Blue Onyx
  • Polished Granite
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Magnetic Gray
  • Sonoma Sunset
  • Super Black
  • Blue Onyx
  • Fresh Powder
  • Red Alert
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Solar Yellow
  • Magnetic Gray
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal/Steel, leather
  • Charcoal/Steel, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Saddle, leather
  • Charcoal/Steel, leather
  • Charcoal/Steel, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • SE-R Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
$16,450
$16,450
$18,400
$18,400
$19,900
$19,900
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesno
steel wheelsyesnono
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
P205/55R16 89H tiresyesyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Performance tiresnonoyes
P225/45R W tiresnonoyes
Suspension
$16,450
$16,450
$18,400
$18,400
$19,900
$19,900
torsion beam rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
$16,450
$16,450
$18,400
$18,400
$19,900
$19,900
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
