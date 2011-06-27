Used 2007 Nissan Sentra Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,450
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|28
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,450
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,450
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/33 mpg
|25/33 mpg
|21/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|362.5/478.5 mi.
|362.5/478.5 mi.
|304.5/420.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|14.5 gal.
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|28
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,450
|Torque
|147 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|147 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|180 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|140 hp @ 5100 rpm
|140 hp @ 5100 rpm
|200 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,450
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|no
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|no
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|no
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|no
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,450
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|160-watt audio output
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,450
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|cargo net
|no
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|no
|yes
|no
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|no
|no
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,450
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,450
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,450
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|premium cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|sport front seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,450
|Rear head room
|37.3 in.
|37.3 in.
|37.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.0 in.
|53.0 in.
|53.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.5 in.
|34.5 in.
|34.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|no
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,450
|Front track
|59.8 in.
|59.8 in.
|59.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2951 lbs.
|2991 lbs.
|3078 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3920 lbs.
|3920 lbs.
|no
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.1 cu.ft.
|13.1 cu.ft.
|12.0 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.35 cd.
|.35 cd.
|.35 cd.
|Length
|179.8 in.
|179.8 in.
|180.1 in.
|Ground clearance
|5.7 in.
|5.7 in.
|no
|Height
|59.5 in.
|59.5 in.
|59.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|110.8 cu.ft.
|110.8 cu.ft.
|109.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|105.7 in.
|105.7 in.
|105.7 in.
|Width
|70.5 in.
|70.5 in.
|70.5 in.
|Rear track
|60.8 in.
|60.8 in.
|60.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|no
|12.0 cu.ft.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,450
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,450
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|no
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|P205/55R16 89H tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Performance tires
|no
|no
|yes
|P225/45R W tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,450
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,450
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
