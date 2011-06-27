Used 2005 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2005 Sentra
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower126 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track58.1 in.
Curb weight2581 lbs.
Gross weight3443 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Length177.5 in.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height55.5 in.
EPA interior volume88.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.8 in.
Width67.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bronze Shimmer
  • Blackout
  • Radium
  • Inferno
  • Cloud White
  • Brilliant Aluminum
  • Jaded
  • Code Red
  • Blue Dusk
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Taupe
  • Sage
Tires & Wheels
P195/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
