Used 2005 Nissan Sentra Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Sentra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,700
Starting MSRP
$17,800
Starting MSRP
$13,700
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG272227
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg20/26 mpg24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/409.2 mi.264.0/343.2 mi.316.8/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG272227
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm175 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm129 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l2.5 l1.8 l
Horsepower126 hp @ 6000 rpm165 hp @ 6000 rpm126 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.38.4 ft.34.7 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyesnono
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesno
4 total speakersyesnono
180-watt audio outputnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
7 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesno
cruise controlyesyesno
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesno
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesno
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesno
12V rear power outlet(s)yesnono
trunk lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesno
Passenger vanity mirrornonoyes
front cupholdersnonoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
Power mirrorsyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesno
external temperature displayyesyesno
trip computeryesyesno
tachometeryesyesno
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesnoyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
Front shoulder room52.5 in.52.5 in.52.5 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Front hip room52.1 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
clothyesnoyes
premium clothnoyesno
sport front seatsnoyesno
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37 in.37 in.37 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.52.3 in.52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.33.7 in.33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesno
Measurements
Front track58.1 in.58.1 in.58.1 in.
Curb weight2625 lbs.2761 lbs.2588 lbs.
Gross weight3487 lbs.3660 lbs.3412 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.11.6 cu.ft.11.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd..34 cd..34 cd.
Length177.5 in.177.5 in.177.5 in.
Ground clearance4.3 in.4.5 in.4.3 in.
Height55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
EPA interior volume88.5 cu.ft.88.5 cu.ft.88.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.8 in.99.8 in.99.8 in.
Width67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono11.6 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bronze Shimmer
  • Blackout
  • Radium
  • Inferno
  • Cloud White
  • Brilliant Aluminum
  • Jaded
  • Code Red
  • Blue Dusk
  • Sunburst
  • Blackout
  • Brilliant Aluminum
  • Volcanic Orange
  • Code Red
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Blue Dusk
  • Bronze Shimmer
  • Blackout
  • Radium
  • Cloud White
  • Blue Dusk
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Taupe
  • Sage
  • Charcoal
  • Sage
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
P195/60R H tiresyesnoyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnoyes
P195/55R H tiresnoyesno
16 x 6 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
solid axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
