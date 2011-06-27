Used 2005 Nissan Sentra Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|22
|27
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,700
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,700
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/31 mpg
|20/26 mpg
|24/31 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.8/409.2 mi.
|264.0/343.2 mi.
|316.8/409.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|27
|22
|27
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,700
|Torque
|129 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|175 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|129 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|2.5 l
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|126 hp @ 6000 rpm
|165 hp @ 6000 rpm
|126 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.7 ft.
|38.4 ft.
|34.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,700
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,700
|100 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|no
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|no
|4 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|180-watt audio output
|no
|yes
|no
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|7 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,700
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|no
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|no
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|no
|no
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Passenger vanity mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|front cupholders
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,700
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|no
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,700
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|no
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|no
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,700
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|8 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|52.5 in.
|52.5 in.
|52.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|52.1 in.
|52.1 in.
|52.1 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|premium cloth
|no
|yes
|no
|sport front seats
|no
|yes
|no
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,700
|Rear head room
|37 in.
|37 in.
|37 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.3 in.
|52.3 in.
|52.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.7 in.
|33.7 in.
|33.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,700
|Front track
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2625 lbs.
|2761 lbs.
|2588 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3487 lbs.
|3660 lbs.
|3412 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.6 cu.ft.
|11.6 cu.ft.
|11.6 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.34 cd.
|.34 cd.
|.34 cd.
|Length
|177.5 in.
|177.5 in.
|177.5 in.
|Ground clearance
|4.3 in.
|4.5 in.
|4.3 in.
|Height
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|88.5 cu.ft.
|88.5 cu.ft.
|88.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|99.8 in.
|99.8 in.
|99.8 in.
|Width
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|Rear track
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|no
|11.6 cu.ft.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,700
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,700
|P195/60R H tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|15 x 6 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|no
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|P195/55R H tires
|no
|yes
|no
|16 x 6 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
Sponsored cars related to the Sentra
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,700
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,700
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
