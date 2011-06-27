Used 2004 Nissan Sentra 2.5 S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Ad
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,900
Torque175 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,900
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,900
180-watt audio outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,900
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,900
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,900
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,900
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,900
Front track58.1 in.
Curb weight2764 lbs.
Gross weight3610 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Length177.5 in.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height55.5 in.
EPA interior volume88.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.8 in.
Width67.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,900
Exterior Colors
  • Cloud White
  • Blackout
  • Bronze Shimmer
  • Vibrant Blue
  • Inferno
  • Radium
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Sage
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,900
P195/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,900
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,900
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
