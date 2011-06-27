Used 2004 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews

Love My Car! kajun8girl , 04/24/2012 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought my 2004 Sentra with 10 miles on it. I keep up with my regular maintenance (oil, tires, filters etc). The only mechanical issue I have had was a sensor went out. $34 it was fixed (by me). I now have 195k miles on my car and it still drives wonderful! Yes I have some of the simular issues that others have had, my trunk only pops with the key (I know what is wrong but haven't had time to take it appart-simple fix), the back door handles pop out on occassion. But for the price I paid for my car, the MANY road trips from TX to LA and the fact that I have 2 children under 10-I would say I have gotten my monies worth. I still get excellent gas miliage! Report Abuse

the little engine that could brianna , 10/05/2015 1.8 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful there is nothing flashy about this car, so if you are looking for something more than standard, you should look for something else. My 2004 Nissan Sentra has been a godsend as far as reliability goes though. I bought this car from my parents when I was in college, and I am still driving it today. My parents bought it brand-new in 2004, and although it has had a handful of fixes over the years, it has remained steady. This car now has over 220,000 miles on it, and every time I bring it into the shop for its oil change, I think that they will tell me it's on it's last leg, but they always say quite the opposite. I always get a good report with this car, and they tell me that they think it will keep going for more miles! Good job, Nissan! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Great Little Compact Erin in Indy , 07/16/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in 2004. I was downgrading quite a bit, so it took some time to get used to it. But other than my 'snobbishness' to it originally, it's been a great little car. I have over 100K miles on it, have driven it from IN to TX and to FL a couple times, plus a 60 mile commute for work everyday. I've had very little trouble with it mechanically. Had an engine issue a couple yrs after I bought it, but that was covered under my warranty. Otherwise only normal things like new tires and brakes. It's been comfortable on long road trips. I wouldn't want to sit in the back for very long but then I again, I don't have to. :) Report Abuse

nothing but problems. shotgun1496 , 07/26/2012 12 of 15 people found this review helpful bought this car from carmax. the stereo skips non stop, had to change the starter three times, dash lights went out, had to have the ignition switch replaced twice. hard to start the car, often time you have to shut the engine off and back on, because the car just wont go above 20, steering is difficult, and i'm 6ft so the car isn't the most roomy, the riding comfort is the only good thing. overall bad car. Report Abuse