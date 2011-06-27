  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 2003 Nissan Sentra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Nissan Sentra SE-R Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Sentra
More about the 2003 Sentra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,999
See Sentra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,999
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,999
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/330.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,999
Torque175 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,999
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,999
180-watt audio outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,999
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,999
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,999
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,999
premium clothyes
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,999
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,999
Front track58.1 in.
Length177.5 in.
Curb weight2776 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height55.5 in.
EPA interior volume88.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.8 in.
Width67.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,999
Exterior Colors
  • Aztec Red
  • Envy
  • Blackout
  • Sunburst
  • Cloud White
  • Vibrant Blue
  • Molten Silver
Interior Colors
  • Stone
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,999
P195/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,999
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,999
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sentra Inventory

Related Used 2003 Nissan Sentra SE-R info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles