Used 2003 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V Consumer Reviews
i have owned 3, let me be the judge!
i just bought my 3rd Ser spec v today. and there is a reason i have owned 2 spec v's prior to this and the reason is simple, the cars are amazing for the cost. i know you will read alot of bad reviews here and a bunch of fake hype but you cant find another car to out perform or outlast a Spec v for 4000$-5000$ period. unless you wanna risk buying a lemon. i owned a 2002 spec v, a 2005 spec v and now just bought a 2003 spec v and have NEVER had any issues aside from the fuel pump Recall they had which was FREE. best car for the price and a great car to start learning how to tune on, super easy to find your way around the engine. change the oil and tires and it'll last you 250k miles NP
Not for the Average Joe.
If you are one of those non car savvy folks with little to no mechanical skills, this is NOT the car for you. Well, unless you have loads of cash at your disposal for repairs. I have owned my SPEC V since 2004, and trust me, changing the oil and basic maintenance just does not cut it for these things. The 2 main issues on this particular model are the butterfly screws inside the intake manifold that NEED to be loctited and the stock exhaust manifold that NEEDS to be replaced with an aftermarket header ASAP after purchase, due to the poor factory design that can cause SERIOUS DAMAGE to your engine. If you enjoy modding, working on cars and learning about them, this car can be very rewarding.
Fun car to drive
I've had my car for almost 6 years and it is still a fun little car to drive. And it handles very well. My biggest problems with it was the faulty pre cat failure and I had to replace the ignition coils a few times as well. Another thing that I don't like about my car is the gas mileage, its a good car for local runs but I don't think its good car for long distance trips.
(Of Course) Bang for the buck
The Spec-V is one of the best 'bang for your buck' cars available. It is also one of the few with four doors. It will run a mid to low 15 second quarter mile stock, but there aren't many modifications available for the car yet, so for you tuners there isn't very much further to go. The car has its great points, handling, lots of torque, and styling, and it's bad points,
Bought a 2003
It only had 30 miles on it and after 5 minutes of driving through some pretty rough roads it HAD TO BE mine. Stiff but not uncomfortable ride. Very secure handling and the 6 speed is one of the best I have ever driven. The enthusiast will be very pleased with the large wheels, suspension bars, and upgraded exhaust.
