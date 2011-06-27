  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 2002 Nissan Sentra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Nissan Sentra XE Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Sentra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$11,999
See Sentra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$11,999
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$11,999
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$11,999
Torque129 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower126 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$11,999
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$11,999
remote trunk releaseyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$11,999
Heated mirrorsyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$11,999
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$11,999
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$11,999
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.6 cu.ft.
Length177.5 in.
Curb weight2519 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
EPA interior volume88.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.8 in.
Width67.3 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$11,999
Exterior Colors
  • Iced Cappuccino
  • Blackout
  • Cloud White
  • Radium
  • Out Of The Blue
Interior Colors
  • Stone
  • Sand
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$11,999
14 in. wheelsyes
P185/65R T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$11,999
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$11,999
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sentra Inventory

Related Used 2002 Nissan Sentra XE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles