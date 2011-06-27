  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 2002 Nissan Sentra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Sentra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,199
See Sentra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,199
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,199
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)250.8/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,199
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,199
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,199
180-watt audio outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,199
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,199
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,199
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,199
premium clothyes
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,199
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,199
Front track57.7 in.
Length177.5 in.
Curb weight2743 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height55.5 in.
EPA interior volume88.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.8 in.
Width67.3 in.
Rear track56.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,199
Exterior Colors
  • Molten Silver
  • Blackout
  • Cloud White
  • Aztec Red
  • Vibrant Blue
Interior Colors
  • Lava
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,199
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/45R Z tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,199
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,199
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sentra Inventory

Related Used 2002 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles