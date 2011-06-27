  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 2000 Nissan Sentra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Nissan Sentra SE Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Sentra
Overview
See Sentra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length177.5 in.
Curb weight2674 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base99.8 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radium Metallic
  • Charcoal Mist Metallic
  • Iced Cappuccino Metallic
  • White Mica
  • Jaded Pearl
  • Heatwave Metallic
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Sand
  • Stone
  • Midnight
See Sentra Inventory

Related Used 2000 Nissan Sentra SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles