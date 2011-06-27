Used 1998 Nissan Sentra Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|29
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/35 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|330.0/462.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|29
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|108 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|115 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|Front hip room
|50.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.2 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|171.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|2315 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.5 in.
|Wheel base
|99.8 in.
|Width
|66.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
