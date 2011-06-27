Used 1998 Nissan Sentra Features & Specs

Exterior Colors

Super Black

New Red Pearl Metallic

Ruby Pearl Metallic

New Medium Blue Pearl Metallic

Platinum Gold Metallic

New Beige Pearl Metallic

Green Iron Oxide Pearl Metallic

Purple Charcoal Metallic

Cloud White

Super Black

Purple Charcoal Metallic

New Medium Blue Pearl Metallic

Platinum Gold Metallic

Green Iron Oxide Pearl Metallic

New Beige Pearl Metallic

New Red Pearl Metallic

Cloud White

Ruby Pearl Metallic