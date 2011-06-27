  1. Home
Used 1995 Nissan Sentra Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Sentra
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Measurements
Length170.1 in.
Curb weight2300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base99.8 in.
Width66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vivid Teal
  • Platinum Gold
  • Cloud White
  • Silver Mint
  • Ruby Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Royal Blue
