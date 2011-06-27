Used 1995 Nissan Sentra Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1995 Sentra
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282828
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg25/34 mpg25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/448.8 mi.330.0/448.8 mi.330.0/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG282828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm108 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm108 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 6000 rpm115 hp @ 6000 rpm115 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.32.4 in.32.4 in.
Measurements
Length170.1 in.170.1 in.170.1 in.
Curb weight2300 lbs.2300 lbs.2300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.10.7 cu.ft.10.7 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Wheel base99.8 in.99.8 in.99.8 in.
Width66.6 in.66.6 in.66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vivid Teal
  • Platinum Gold
  • Cloud White
  • Silver Mint
  • Ruby Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Royal Blue
