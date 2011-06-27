  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 1994 Nissan Sentra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Nissan Sentra SE-R Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Sentra
More about the 1994 Sentra
Overview
See Sentra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room30.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length170.3 in.
Curb weight2467 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width65.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aztec Red
  • Gray
  • Red
  • Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
See Sentra Inventory

Related Used 1994 Nissan Sentra SE-R info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles