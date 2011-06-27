Used 1994 Nissan Sentra Coupe Consumer Reviews
The Energizer Bunny of cars
Mine has 170,000+ miles on it. It has taken me across the U.S., up and down mountains, across snowy rural roads, through narrow city streets... everywhere! Paint is peeling off, visors torn. What can you expect. It's an older car. I had to replace the alternator, had some brake work done. Transmission fluid leak gave me a big scare but it was only a $300 repair for that. AC doesn't work anymore (in the northwest though, it's usually fine). We'll get a new car eventually... we are waiting for this one die. But the Sentra keeps on going. We might go another year with it.
I Love My Sentra
This car was handed down to me from my father. We purchased it 6 years ago and we couldn't be any happier with the car. I am a teenager and I drive the car to its limits. I enjoy it because it gets me to and from school and work. It does have a lot of rust though, the person before us didn't take very good care of it. I also enjoy the great gas millage I get with it. I'll take 34 mpg over anything else. I get better gas millage then most of these new cars on the road today. I have had some problems with sensors and my clutch switch. But they were cheap and inexpensive items to replace. I expect to run this car until the day it dies. And I have a feeling its going to be a couple more years be 4 it dies.
reliable transportation
Great gas mileage . fun too drive and reliable.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love my Little Red
My 94 Sentra E 1.6 5spd manual with 150,000 on her. She will not die. I bought it used 4yrs ago as a second car. She might sit for weeks and still fires on the first crank. I've done the brakes and alternator as well as the clutch cable when I first got her but other than that nothing. It's 2017 and I don't want to let her go. Unfortunately the previous owner was unappreciative of her and she went to rot. You see prior to this one I had a 93' with 180.000 that I bought for $400 and put 60,000 mi on over 6yrs delivering pizza. That too was rotted when I got her. Some paint and bondo and good to go. Sad to say that the frame has seen better days and unless I can get some welding done then it's only a matter if time. It's hard to find these anymore. If you do they are probably automatics and that aint for me.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Eh, it's average.
I bought the car in 1999 at 66k miles. I just needed a box that ran until I got out of school, which is exactly what I got. I had a lot of problems with the clutch, replacing it twice. apparently it has some kind of funky "adjustable clutch" which Nissan only made for this year's models. Since I didn't know about it when I bought it, I snapped it clean. You will too, if you ride your clutch like I do. I also eventually had to replace a starter. The check engine light came on a lot due to a bad O2 sensor. Seemed to guzzle a lot of oil, but I treated it badly, not doing the regular maintenance. Good If you just need to get around town.if it's got over 50k miles, don't take a lot of long trips.
Sponsored cars related to the Sentra
Related Used 1994 Nissan Sentra Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner