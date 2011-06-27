Used 1994 Nissan Sentra Coupe Consumer Reviews

The Energizer Bunny of cars frogger1 , 12/12/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Mine has 170,000+ miles on it. It has taken me across the U.S., up and down mountains, across snowy rural roads, through narrow city streets... everywhere! Paint is peeling off, visors torn. What can you expect. It's an older car. I had to replace the alternator, had some brake work done. Transmission fluid leak gave me a big scare but it was only a $300 repair for that. AC doesn't work anymore (in the northwest though, it's usually fine). We'll get a new car eventually... we are waiting for this one die. But the Sentra keeps on going. We might go another year with it. Report Abuse

I Love My Sentra Killkare , 02/17/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car was handed down to me from my father. We purchased it 6 years ago and we couldn't be any happier with the car. I am a teenager and I drive the car to its limits. I enjoy it because it gets me to and from school and work. It does have a lot of rust though, the person before us didn't take very good care of it. I also enjoy the great gas millage I get with it. I'll take 34 mpg over anything else. I get better gas millage then most of these new cars on the road today. I have had some problems with sensors and my clutch switch. But they were cheap and inexpensive items to replace. I expect to run this car until the day it dies. And I have a feeling its going to be a couple more years be 4 it dies.

reliable transportation joseph , 09/21/2015 Limited 2dr Coupe (1994.5) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great gas mileage . fun too drive and reliable. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love my Little Red OBjr , 08/05/2017 E 2dr Coupe 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 94 Sentra E 1.6 5spd manual with 150,000 on her. She will not die. I bought it used 4yrs ago as a second car. She might sit for weeks and still fires on the first crank. I've done the brakes and alternator as well as the clutch cable when I first got her but other than that nothing. It's 2017 and I don't want to let her go. Unfortunately the previous owner was unappreciative of her and she went to rot. You see prior to this one I had a 93' with 180.000 that I bought for $400 and put 60,000 mi on over 6yrs delivering pizza. That too was rotted when I got her. Some paint and bondo and good to go. Sad to say that the frame has seen better days and unless I can get some welding done then it's only a matter if time. It's hard to find these anymore. If you do they are probably automatics and that aint for me. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value