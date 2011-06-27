Used 1993 Nissan Sentra Coupe Consumer Reviews

Still Running Good! devind2 , 03/16/2014 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had this car since 2008, already an old car.. I Love driving it, very good on gas. Had just a few minor problems. Needed a jump once or twice. Fuel pump went out at around 250,000k miles... same engine, same transmission, Report Abuse

perfect car quicknick1613 , 05/28/2013 0 of 1 people found this review helpful this is the most amazing car ever. its a front wheel drive car that will go everywhere you want it to go and had tons of power (enough to burn rubber at any time)...... it had almost 826,XXX miles (most highway)and ran like a top only routine maintenence and an alternator since i got it with 342,XXX in 05. i put on mostly highway miles and i gave it heck the entire time i had it running almost 80 in 3rd on the interstate and she always kept going!!! around christmas this year i totaled it and i already bought another and am lovin it. the only thing that could be better is the fact that with many of these sentras, the body falls apart around them

This car is still my baby. champ55 , 05/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car used with approximately 59,000 miles on it back in 1998. I have 103,000 miles on it now and I still love it. I needed to replace the battery and the distributor cap at 75,000 miles, (no big deal). At 98,000 miles I replaced the alternator and at 102,000 miles replaced the starter. These items are all due to wear and tear which are needed to be replaced at some point in the vehicles life cycle. All in all I have never had to worry about starting up my car and driving. I hope this vehicle can continue to be as reliable as it's been because even though I own two more vehicles, I plan on keeping this one for a few more years.

Energizer Bunny Nordlander , 10/31/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is the most reliable car I've ever owned. It just keeps on going and going. My sister bought it new, I bought it from her in 2000 with 100k on it, now it has 215k. Front CV joints last about 100k, cost about $300 to replace, other than that the car has required nothing except routine maintenance. I abused this car terribly for the first 5 years I owned it, taking it up dirt roads to service remote mountaintop transmitter sites, but it never let me down. It runs perfectly, no oil leaks, burns no oil, gets 35 MPG around town, 40 MPG on the highway if I keep my foot out of it. Cruises at 75 MPH all day long without breaking a sweat.