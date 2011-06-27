Used 1993 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews

Still Running Good! devind2 , 03/16/2014 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had this car since 2008, already an old car.. I Love driving it, very good on gas. Had just a few minor problems. Needed a jump once or twice. Fuel pump went out at around 250,000k miles... same engine, same transmission, Report Abuse

Fun! campman , 07/19/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful It is really fun to drive. Hands down the fastest and most fun car I have ever had or driven. I don't get very good city gas mileage but highway is great. If you see one in good condition buy it. Mine has 205,000 miles and still runs like new. The ride is very comfy. I get compliments all the time from people who ride or drive my car. They don't expect to be that fast. Buy it you won't regret it!

Couldn't be a better car! mcarver , 07/28/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car in college mainly because of the reviews in Car & Driver. This is the perfect sleeper. It could outrun almost anything on the road at the time including the Mustang GT, Probe, Miata, 240SX... all for $13,000! I have had the car for almost 10 years and still love it. I could not have made a better choice. If you can find one in good shape, it will not let you down.

THE ABSOLUTE BEST CAR I'VE EVER OWNED Michelle , 04/18/2018 XE 4dr Sedan 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is like my right arm, not a separate entity... my '93 Nissan Sentra XE is literally my true love. An antique this year, 5-speed manual, has 272,765 miles on it, has never been wreaked, and I've been driving it off & on for almost 20 years(bought it from my mom 3 years ago) I've never even gotten a ticket in it! I'd recommend this car to anyone & everyone! I LOVE U NISSAN!!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value