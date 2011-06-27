  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 1992 Nissan Sentra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Nissan Sentra SE-R Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Sentra
Overview
See Sentra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room30.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length170.3 in.
Curb weight2414 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width65.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Winter Blue Metallic
  • Super White
  • Slate Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
See Sentra Inventory

Related Used 1992 Nissan Sentra SE-R info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles