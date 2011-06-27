  1. Home
Used 1992 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.6
16 reviews
markm, 01/15/2003
It's been a good car: reliable and economical.

My Vavorite Car

RobTheDay485, 04/11/2002
My Nissan Sentra 1992 has been the best car I have ever had in my life. It is very reliable and suits all my needs. I highly recommend that you purchase one of these cars.

Dependable

zward, 03/20/2009
Purchased my Sentra in 2006 and have owned it ever since. She's always been good to me and I've made sure to keep up with the maintenance. The only major work I've had to do is the CV axles and the exhaust...which were a bit pricey but other than that it's been good and the parts are cheap and the car is easy to work on. I live in the Austin area so inspection and emissions tests are required. My car's always passed wonderfully, so there's never been any expensive emissions problems like that.

Never a problem

giraffe, 07/18/2002
I was given this car by my mother in law in 1999. It's not fast, peppy, or pretty, but it runs like a top. The only repair I've had to make was the alternator in the fall of 2001 when it had 130K on it. For no more than the car is worth, this is a great vehicle. I live in the Midwest, and it always starts in the winter. I could not be happier with the reliability or low cost of maintenance of the Sentra.

Very reliable car

petecw98, 09/27/2002
I've had this car for more than six years and it has always been reliable. It's not the prettiest (or the ugliest) car on the road but for the price its great. I bought it when I didn't have alot of many for anything fancy. Now I could afford something else but I just can't get rid of it. It runs great, looks good. It's hard to justify getting another car (especially anything other than a Nissan).

