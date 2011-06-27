Used 1992 Nissan Sentra Coupe Consumer Reviews
All Cars Should Be As Reliable
... as my '92 Sentra E. Currently have over 247,000k and still peppy due to fuel injected 1.6 engine. Getting 28+ mpg when taking it easy, about 24 mpg when using A/C, still frosty. Really impressed with this car's performance in its 'emeritus' years. Worth buying at any age, if treated well is the epitome of reliability.
A runner
I have to cover a lot of distance on day to day bases - sometimes up-to 120 miles a day. And when you're far away from familiar places, on a semi-dark freeway - it's good to know that you have a reliable vehicle.
fun to drive
GREAT LITTLE CAR!! fun to drive. engine is very responsive. i eat hondas all day with this car. (stock) although there is a problem. when the fuel runs low it tends to buck taking of in 1st. I don't know if its the pump or injectors. other than that runs like a charm! i wish the steering was a bit softer though. id recommend this car for anybody. since i got it i changed both cv joints, clutch kit, oil, all the leaks and the head gasket. about $1,000 (more than i bought it for) lol
Nice Reliable Car
Car has been passed down from two older siblings. Been a fairly reliable car over the past 10 years. Fixed quite a bit of everything; but once fixed, car was great. Although it is no beauty, car has attracted the attention of many when it failed in the middle of the road 3x because of gasoline pump problem. Overall, really like the car despite its flaws, no sarcasm intended.
love this car even after 12 years
I bought this car for its value, but it has been extreamly dependable even with its 180,000 miles. Any time I have had a repair or maintenance mechanics can't belive I still have orginal parts. I will most definitaly stick with the sentra even when buying a new care in the next year.
