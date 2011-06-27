Used 1992 Nissan Sentra Coupe Consumer Reviews

All Cars Should Be As Reliable Steve , 05/09/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful ... as my '92 Sentra E. Currently have over 247,000k and still peppy due to fuel injected 1.6 engine. Getting 28+ mpg when taking it easy, about 24 mpg when using A/C, still frosty. Really impressed with this car's performance in its 'emeritus' years. Worth buying at any age, if treated well is the epitome of reliability. Report Abuse

A runner Anida , 02/22/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have to cover a lot of distance on day to day bases - sometimes up-to 120 miles a day. And when you're far away from familiar places, on a semi-dark freeway - it's good to know that you have a reliable vehicle. Report Abuse

fun to drive aaron , 11/04/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful GREAT LITTLE CAR!! fun to drive. engine is very responsive. i eat hondas all day with this car. (stock) although there is a problem. when the fuel runs low it tends to buck taking of in 1st. I don't know if its the pump or injectors. other than that runs like a charm! i wish the steering was a bit softer though. id recommend this car for anybody. since i got it i changed both cv joints, clutch kit, oil, all the leaks and the head gasket. about $1,000 (more than i bought it for) lol Report Abuse

Nice Reliable Car Nissan4eva , 08/12/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Car has been passed down from two older siblings. Been a fairly reliable car over the past 10 years. Fixed quite a bit of everything; but once fixed, car was great. Although it is no beauty, car has attracted the attention of many when it failed in the middle of the road 3x because of gasoline pump problem. Overall, really like the car despite its flaws, no sarcasm intended. Report Abuse