Used 1991 Nissan Sentra Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Sentra
5(78%)4(22%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
9 reviews
$779 - $1,840
$779 - $1,840
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

One of best cars i ever had !

gmasta, 05/05/2014
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

1992 sentra coupe 5 speed - bought it with 60,000 miles - beat a living crap out of it- did about 45,000 miles in 2 years and changed 6 or 7 sets of tires - cause i was burning them to the wires ! - nothing broken ever in this car and then i sold it with about 105,000 miles to my friend - he beat it even more for about 2 years and finally at about 150,000 miles he hit a huge pot hole that broke suspension ,wheel and engine and transmission mounts and he turned it to the junk yard after that - car was still running !

91 Sentra SE Coupe

Freddie, 06/27/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought my 1991 Nissan Sentra SE Coupe when it was brand new. Ever since then, it has been running good. Except for little dents on the car, it is in very good shape.

Best for a long, long time

Sid R, 07/31/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought the base model new in April 1991 - only had radio and A/C added. Paid 8,000 and drove it for 234,000 miles before selling it. At time of sale, engine still was at factory compression specs. That thing should run forever. Plenty of power, very comfortable, incredibly reliable.

A 1991 Nissan Sentra SE 2-dr=great car!

georgio07, 10/11/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Hello, I have been the sole owner of a 1991 Nissan Sentra SE 2-door Coupe, 5-speed manual transmission. I bought this new when it has 43 miles on it. It has been a great car for the economical, yet fun to drive class. Only problem in 11 years has been 1 fuel pump that went out after 9 years. The OEM parts and quality have been excellent. Now in the 11th year, I am in need of new struts for the front and some rust\body work near the rear lower quarterpanels, from all of the Ohio Salt. I will soon be upgrading to a 2003 Nissan Maxima SE or 350 Z, and just looking for more power and a V-6 class engine. Thanks, George

Simply Amazing

Smikel, 09/14/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used, and have never had a problem. The 5spd is awesome, and the clutch is amazingly sweet! I did put custom exhaust & a K&N filter in to boost the performance. The seats are really comfotable too! It's the best I've ever owned!

